Marie Osmond Reveals Why She Broke Up With Andy Gibb: ‘That Call Was A Wake-Up’ For Him

'The Talk' co-host talks about the sad end to her romance with a troubled teen idol.

Marie Osmond says she ended her relationship with pop singer Andy Gibb because she couldn’t bear to watch his self-destructive behavior. Osmond made the revelation about her late beau on The Talk this week in a segment about bad breakups.

During a discussion with Talk co-stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve, Osmond said she ended her romance with the younger brother of the Bee Gees after a night in which he repeatedly called her on the phone.

“He kept calling me, well we had known each other a couple of years, and were dating,”‘ Osmond said of Gibb. “One night he kept calling me and calling me. He was obviously not well.”

Osmond said she finally told the “Shadow Dancing” singer they were done.

“I felt really bad because it was something I should have done in person, but it was just enough. It was breaking my heart seeing what he was doing to himself.”

Osmond went on to say that years later, after he was in a relationship with Dallas star Victoria Principal, Gibb told her that phone call was “a wake-up call” and he cleaned himself up. Gibb told Osmond that the way she broke up with him was “a really good thing” because he saw where his life was heading” and he changed it.

“But unfortunately, his heart gave out on him,” Osmond said.

Marie added that Andy was “beautiful” and that the camera “loved him.”

Marie Osmond likely dated Andy Gibb in the late 1970s or early 1980s. The youngest Gibb brother appeared as a guest on Osmond’s TV variety show, Donny & Marie, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1979.

By 1982, Marie was married to Steve Craig. Andy Gibb died in 1988, five days after his 30th birthday, after years of drug and alcohol abuse. At the time of his death he had been attempting a career comeback, according to People.

Marie Osmond has given fans many revelations during her short time as a co-host on The Talk. Earlier this week, she revealed that as a young child she thought she was gay because she hated men so much after she was abused.

But Osmond, 60, previously told People that as a young singer and actress she dated a lot of people and “never really publicized it.”

“Michael McDonald, he was my first crush,” Marie said. “David Cassidy, I liked him. He was at the same recording studio as me one day and I thought I’ll check him out. But I said, ‘It’s not going to happen because his butt is smaller than mine!'”

At the time, Osmond described Andy Gibb as “a dear friend,” but she did not confirm that the “(Love Is) Thicker than Water” singer was an ex-boyfriend. She also joked that she wasn’t “a nun,” despite her religious background.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.