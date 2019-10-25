Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Legs In See-Through Net Pants As Mom Joins Her Onstage To Rap

Carrie Underwood proved that she got it from her mama during a performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Carrie Underwood‘s latest concert look was a real head-turner, but her mother almost stole the show from her during a performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Carrie usually takes a little time after each “Cry Pretty Tour 360” stop to share photos of her performances with her Instagram followers. These frozen moments in time give fans who didn’t attend the events intimate looks at the singer’s shows, as well as an opportunity to drink in all of the little details on her dazzling concert outfits.

Carrie’s latest outfit definitely wasn’t lacking any sparkle or ornamentation. It was a black, blue, and silver outfit consisting of a bedazzled top with sunburst designs on the sheer sleeves. Glittering fringe also adorned the arms of the heavily embellished ensemble. The top was covered in silver beading that matched her shimmering bottoms.

The lower half of Carrie’s look included a pair of silver and black shorts that showed off her athletic legs. However, the dazzling hotpants weren’t all that the “Southbound” singer was wearing on her lower half. Over those bottoms, she wore a pair of pants made out of a sparkly netted material that was completely see-through. Carrie completed her look with a pair of cute glitter ankle boots, which were clearly visible through the grid-like textile that her unusual pants were constructed from.

In the caption of her post, Carrie Underwood revealed that the woman pictured with her is her mother, Carole Underwood. During her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” stops, Carrie has been asking fans to join her onstage to rap Ludacris’s verses of “The Champion” with her. However, fans who attended her Thursday night concert at Tulsa’s BOK Center were in for a rare treat when Carrie’s mother joined her onstage to do the honors of filling in for the rapper.

Luckily for those who were not in attendance, Carrie later uploaded a video of her mom’s performance. The former American Idol star praised the woman who helped her get so far in life for totally nailing it.

Fans went wild over the video of Carrie Underwood’s mother proving that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree musically.

“She is so cute!!! Maybe she will be the New queen of country?” wrote one fan.

“I can’t believe Mrs. Carole invented rapping tonight,” another remarked.

It might be a rare treat to see Carrie’s mom onstage with her, but Carrie has said that Carole loves attending awards shows. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie once said that she lost her mom at a CMA Awards after-party, only to discover her engaged in a conversation with Kid Rock.

“I’m like, no good can come from this,” she recalled.

Carrie is going to perform at the CMA Awards on November 13, but Carole probably won’t be joining her onstage since she’s singing “Drinking Alone” instead of “The Champion.” However, maybe the mother-daughter duo will sing together at an after-party like they did after the 2016 CMA Awards.