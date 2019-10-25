Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump In Rare Throwback Pregnancy Photo On Instagram

Kylie Jenner appears to be reminiscing about her pregnancy.

In her most recent Instagram post, the reality TV star and cosmetics mogul shared a rare photo from her pregnancy. In the photo, Kylie is wearing a white sports bra and matching undies as she leans back to reveal her baby bump to the camera.

In the caption, Kylie reveals that the experience of being pregnant helped her to grow up a lot and become a much stronger person. She later paid tribute to all women and asked her fans to tag a strong woman in their lives.

Kylie was notoriously private about her pregnancy and never confirmed it until after her daughter, Stormi, was born. Fans first saw her baby bump in a video that she released after the birth in which she explained why she decided to hide from the world during those nine months.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in an Instagram post after Stormi was born, as reported by Cheat Sheet. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Fans popped into the comments section to share their appreciation for Kylie’s most recent post.

“You should share more pics from your pregnancy!!!” one person wrote.

Others expressed that they thought that the photo was a new pregnancy announcement.

“I thought you was prego again,” one commenter said. “Was about say you Kardashians waste no time.”

Given how secretive she was about her first pregnancy, it’s hard to envision Kylie going Instagram to announce news like this in the future if she decides to have more kids.

Kylie has gone through a big change in her personal life recently. A couple of weeks ago, news broke that she’d broken up with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and Stormi’s father. Although Kylie has said that they’re still on good terms, there’s been speculation that the “Sicko Mode” rapper had been cheating on her.

As The Inquisitr reported, his alleged mistress, Rojean Kar, appeared to throw shade at Kylie in a recent Instagram post that mentioned a “fraudulent reality TV star” who was trying to block her opportunities because of unwarranted hate and jealousy.

“I wish the truth would just reveal itself,” Kar wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “It’s frustrating knowing it never will.”