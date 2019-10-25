Australian Model Madi Edwards Bares Backside In Green String Bikini On The Beach At Sunset

Australian model Madi Edwards recently moved to California, and she’s found something that reminds her of home — the sunset on the beach in Malibu. This evening, the stunning model shared her joy at the slice of home with her 697,000 followers on Instagram, and they appreciated seeing her enjoying herself despite her homesickness.

The blonde bombshell shared a clip of herself walking on a sandy beach near sunset as the waves crashed in. She had on a tiny green bikini top that barely contained her ample cleavage. The matching bikini bottoms tied on each of Edwards’s hips, and the back of the bikini bared her backside as she strode through the damp sand. Edwards long locks hung down her back, and she ran her hands through it several times during the video. At the end, the model looked back over her shoulder at the camera.

After she shared the video of herself, Edwards shared a still of herself on the beach in her bikini with her hands raised victoriously over her head. She also shared another photo of the glorious sunset as the clouds created gorgeous colors over the ocean.

Within minutes, more than 6,500 of the model’s followers hit the “like” button in support of her joyful post. Dozens also shared a supportive comment for the homesick woman who said in her Instagram story that she was thrilled to go to the beach with her girlfriends and enjoy the sand, saltwater, and sun today.

“So beautiful. Wow! The Rabbi is such a creator,” a follower replied.

“Amazing destination and beautiful sunset,” wrote another fan of the beautiful west coast scene.

“Welcome to the states babe. I hope you’re settling in okay!”

“Breathtaking. Oh my,” exclaimed a fourth.

Edwards shared a video of herself with a beauty mask on while she talked about her adjustment to living in Los Angeles. She also gave details on her beach plans. Plus, the model shared a gorgeous old school bathroom selfie of herself wearing a tiny hot pink lacy bra and matching underwear.

As the day progressed, Edwards shared pieces of her day with her friend, Bang Energy model, Brit Manuela, including time skateboarding in Santa Monica, California. She also shared some shots of Pacific Park on the pier.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Australian model, who is a face of Bali Body, flaunted her figure in a short white bustier and light denim shorts, which her followers loved.