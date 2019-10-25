Comedian Kelly Bachman Goes Viral For Telling Harvey Weinstein ‘F*ck You’ Onstage As He’s In Audience

Kelly Bachman suddenly has a lot of new fans.

The New York City-based stand-up comedian was taking part in a private charity event for young actors this week where disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was in the crowd. As video from the event showed, Bachman decided to confront Weinstein on stage, calling him out and pushing back against a few people who booed her.

As BuzzFeed News reported, the event took place at Actor’s Hour, a monthly event held on New York’s Lower East Side where artists showcase their talents in a small and intimate setting. Weinstein’s presence reportedly caused quite a stir, and two attendees were kicked out after they protested him being there.

Weinstein is accused of preying on actresses, most of them trying to gain their footing in the industry. Several woman have accused him of forcing them into having sex with promises that he could get them work. Others have said that Weinstein forced himself on them. Last year, Weinstein was charged in New York with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for two of the alleged incidents.

At the event this week, comedian Kelly Bachman decided to call out Weinstein on stage. She referred to him as the “elephant in the room” and said she felt compelled to speak up.

“I didn’t know we had to bring our own mace and rape whistles to Actor’s Hour,” Bachman said.

A few people in the crowd booed at this, and one man told her to shut up.

“Oh, shut up?” Bachman shot back. “This kills at group therapy for rape survivors.”

Bachman went on to give a “general f*ck you” to Weinstein. A clip of the beginning of her performance has now gone viral online and drawn some big praise. Many fellow performers have commended Bachman for her bravery in calling out Weinstein, even as some in the crowd were hostile to her message.

The clip, which contains some harsh language and makes reference to rape, can be seen below.

Some others involved in the show called out organizers, saying that the event’s host invited Weinstein.

“Not only was he invited, he was supported,” fellow guest Amber Crollo tweeted. “Let me explain that one more time, an event that was supposed to support actors and artists invited a serial rapist who has ruined at least 87 actors lives and supported that monster over an actor in the room.”

“They supported HIM over all the actors in the room.”

As BuzzFeed News noted, several other performers confronted Weinstein after her set was finished, and they were guided away by members of his entourage. Afterward, organizers issued an apology and said that they did not invite Harvey Weinstein.