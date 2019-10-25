NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Chris Paul For Package Centered On Bryn Forbes

Does trading for Chris Paul make sense for the Spurs?

The 2019-20 NBA season finally started on Tuesday, with veteran point guard Chris Paul still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Paul managed to impress in his first game as a member of the Thunder, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. Paul’s performance will be vital for the Thunder as it would affect his trade value before the February trade deadline.

The Thunder may still have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, but since the departure of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, multiple signs are pointing out that Oklahoma City is heading into an inevitable rebuild. As of now, the Thunder remain active on the trade market, hoping to find an NBA team that is willing to absorb Paul and the three years and $124 million left on his contract. According to Fadeaway World, one of the potential trade partners for the Thunder in the deal involving CP3 is the San Antonio Spurs.

“A potential trade for CP3 may seem idiotic for the Spurs but let me explain. Even at his old age, Chris Paul still has a lot left to provide. Chris Paul can be a mentor to Dejounte Murray is still a player who can give you 15-17 points and 7-9 assists a night. Injuries shouldn’t be a cause for concern with the Spurs as they have a ton of depth so they should be able to rest Paul a lot. A backcourt of CP3 and Murray should also be a scary one as both players are great defenders, exceptional playmakers and have great scoring abilities.”

Paul may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he would still be a great addition to the Spurs. He can give the Spurs an All-Star-caliber point guard and a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Being a pass-first floor general, Paul definitely won’t have a hard time making himself fit in Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s system.

In the proposed trade deal by Fadeaway World, the Spurs would send a trade package including Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli, Patty Mills, and future draft picks to the Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul. If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Spurs, but also for the Thunder. Arguably, the deal may especially be advantageous for Oklahoma City.

Aside from successfully unloading Paul and his massive contract, the Thunder would be acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Forbes could form an explosive backcourt duo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, while the future draft picks would allow the Thunder to add more young and promising talents to their roster.