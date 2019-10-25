‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Emily DiDonato Flaunts Green Skin For She-Hulk Transformation In New Video

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Emily DiDonato likely stopped a lot of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Thursday night when she uploaded a video of herself with her skin painted green. In the clip, the model’s big blue-gray eyes are a startling contrast against the emerald and lime green tones on her face, making the video all the more compelling to watch.

In the caption, Emily revealed that the look was inspired by the iconic Marvel comics character, She-Hulk

In the comments, fans raved over the transformation.

“Omg this looks amazing,” one fan wrote.

“The prettiest She hulk ever,” another added.

“They did an awesome job,” a third said.

But one person found that she looked a little bit more like another green-skinned female character from the Marvel Universe.

“More like Gamora from Guardians Of The Galaxy,” they wrote.

Emily’s followers are used to her wearing more natural makeup. As The Inquisitr reported, the model recently announced her return to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and she looks almost makeup-free in that shoot compared to the video she uploaded on Thursday.

Emily and her makeup artist, Erin Parsons, gave fans a detailed look at how the She-Hulk makeup was done in a video on Emily’s YouTube channel.

Erin starts by making her eyebrows green and by creating a smoky eye look with emerald, yellow, and black eyeshadows. She applies the darker colors on the eyelids first and then the lighter ones before blending them with a makeup brush.

They then move on to the biggest transformation, painting Emily’s skin green. For this, they used water-based face paint from MAC Cosmetics called Chromacake in the shade “Landscape Green.” Erin applied the product to Emily’s skin with a wet makeup sponge.

While her face was being painted, Emily said that she had some reservations about going green.

“Originally when we were supposed to shoot this tutorial, I had a red carpet gala happening right after it and I made Erin make sure she did this on herself so that I could make sure that it would come off in just the shower and it does,” she said.

Erin later added that the paint comes off easily because it’s a water-based product.

Erin applied the green paint to Emily’s face, neck, and shoulders. She then followed that up with a lighter green on her cheeks forehead and chin and nose which made it look less splotchy. She later did some highlighting and contouring which brought the look together. Erin applied the highlight with a dry sponge in order to avoid rubbing off the green base.

Then, after some finishing touches and some hairstyling magic, Emily’s She-Hulk transformation was complete.

This isn’t the first time that Erin has made Emily look like a completely different person.

Emily and Erin are doing a series of Halloween makeup looks on Maybelline New York’s YouTube channel. They’ve previously done ’90s Supermodel, ’70s Disco dancer, and a 1920s flapper girl.

To see more of Emily’s makeup looks, be sure to follow her on YouTube and/or Instagram.