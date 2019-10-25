Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Black Mini Dress And Heels

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom recently had her 8.3 million Instagram followers drooling with a snap she shared of her insane body in a black mini dress that left little to the imagination.

Unlike many other Instagram models who frequently rock bikinis and other warm weather attire, Nystrom embraces her Nordic location in her ensembles. Sweden isn’t a destination packed with beaches and tropical climates, so Nystrom doesn’t lounge around in skimpy bikinis. While the babe will sometimes share snaps of herself in lingerie, more often than not, she opts for tight yoga pants, workout gear, and just regular clothes that are figure-hugging and show off her curves.

In her latest Instagram update, Nystrom rocked a black mini dress so tight it almost looked painted on. The dress had long sleeves and a turtleneck, so every inch of her skin up top was covered up. Her blonde hair cascaded down her back in soft curls and she had a pair of sunglasses propped on the top of her head.

The scandalous part of the dress came when her followers looked down at the hem. The dress barely covered the Swedish stunner’s booty, going to mid-thigh and flaunting her insane legs. She added a few extra inches of height to her physique by rocking black booties with heels, and had a jacket in her hands.

When it comes to the color palette of her wardrobe, Nystrom tends to gravitate towards neutral shades like white, beige, soft pink and black.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the spicy post, and it received over 125,400 likes within just nine hours. Her followers couldn’t stop drooling over her curves, and told her so in the comments section.

“Those calves. Gorgeous Anna!” one fan commented.

“Looking extra hot in black,” another follower said.

“Body goals!” another fan said.

Many of her followers couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the snap, and instead opted to share a string of emoji.

The Swedish stunner’s eager fans are likely thrilled to see her toned and tantalizing legs on display. The blond bombshell has been rocking plenty of tight jeans and yoga pants lately, flaunting her curves under a layer of fabric, but it has been a while since she shared a snap of herself in a mini dress with bare legs.

Just yesterday, Nystrom donned a pair of jeans that showcased her curves to perfection. She paired the painted on jeans with a cozy knit sweater for the perfect fall look.