NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Denies That He’ll Leave Bucks If They Underperform In 2019-20 Season

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a massive contract extension worth $253.8 million over five years in the summer of 2020 but as of now, he hasn’t given the Bucks any assurance if he will ink a new deal or test the free agency market in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Citing a Harvard Business School case study, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently shared controversial statements allegedly made by Giannis Antetokounmpo, hinting about his impending free agency. Antetokounmpo urged the Bucks to build a winning culture and added that if they continue to do great, he said that he doesn’t see himself going somewhere else. However, if they underperform in the 2019-20 NBA season, Antetokounmpo reportedly said that re-signing with the Bucks “becomes a lot more difficult.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statements immediately became the hottest topic all around the league with most people perceiving it that the reigning MVP would leave if they fail to live up to expectations in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, in a recent interview with Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo denied making such comments, referring to the quote where he reportedly said: “But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

“As I’ve said there’s going to be a lot of stories that are going to come out. I think everybody knows how sensitive this timing is,” Antetokounmpo said, as quoted by Bleacher Report. “They’re going to come out with a bunch of stories and all that. My girlfriend Mariah asked me yesterday. She said, ‘Did you actually say this?’ I said, ‘If you’re going to read the last quote, I’ve never used those words in my life.'”

Despite the clarification from Giannis Antetokounmpo, most people still think that the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season will play a major role in his decision to sign a massive contract extension with the Bucks next summer or not. After the reigning NBA champions, Toronto Raptors, lost Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Bucks immediately emerged as the heavy favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference next season. However, the Bucks’ road to the 2020 NBA Finals won’t be easy, especially with the emergence of other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

As of now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has no interest in discussing his impending free agency. Antetokounmpo said that he isn’t going to distract his teammates and wants all the attention to be focused on the Bucks and how they will bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Milwaukee in the 2019-20 NBA season.