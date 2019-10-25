‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Curvy Booty In Skintight Leopard-Print Cat Suit On Instagram

The jumpsuit is from Khloe Kardashian's fashion company, Good American.

Claudia Sampedro, a model who has been called a “Cuban Kim Kardashian” turned up the heat on Instagram Thursday when she uploaded a photo of herself in a skintight leopard-print catsuit.

In the photo, Claudia is seated on a barstool and is posed in a way that brings the viewer’s attention to her curvy posterior. She’s wearing her golden brown tresses up in a half ponytail and has chosen to accentuate her dark brown eyes with smoky black eyeliner.

Interestingly enough, the outfit that Claudia has on in the photo is from a company co-founded by an actual Kardashian. The reversible jumpsuit is by Good American, a fashion brand that was started three years ago by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede.

In the caption, Claudia reveals that she attended a Good American anniversary celebration in the outfit and thanked the company for the invitation. At this point, it’s unclear whether Khloe attended the event and if she’s aware that people compare Claudia to her sister Kim.

As The Inquisitr reported, Khloe has previously worn the catsuit in an Instagram photo that currently has more than 1.3 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

In the comments of Claudia’s most recent post, fans raved over the former WAGS Miami star’s photo.

“I love this on you,” one follower wrote.

“Everything goals!!!!!!!!” another commented

“Simply stunning!” a third gushed.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth added.

It looks like Claudia has a thing for leopard-print. She recently posted a photo of herself wearing a dress in the same print from Lotus Couture. As The Inquisitr noted, she didn’t reveal the name of the but a look at their website reveals that it’s called the “Don’t Be A Hater” dress. It’s currently retailing for $52 on their website.

And unfortunately for those Instagram followers who are infatuated with her, Claudia is in a longterm relationship with former NFL player, Julius Peppers.

Julius and Claudia are unmarried something that was a point of contention between them during their time on WAGS. Even though she expressed a keen desire to get married, it looks like it wasn’t a dealbreaker for her since the two appear to still be together. They both have one child together and raising each other’s children from previous relationships.

“I just love the chemistry we have,” she said of Julius in an interview with Bustle. “We really just motivate each other and he makes me a better person and I really love him,”

To see more of Claudia’s stunning photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.