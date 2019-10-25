Carrie Underwood Goes Full Bombshell In Skintight Black Top For AMA Promo

Carrie Underwood is known for being a blond bombshell without making much of an effort, although the 36-year-old’s latest Instagram update has seen her up the ante in that department. The singer took to social media on Thursday evening with a new photo promoting her nominations for the American Music Awards.

Today’s photo didn’t highlight the Cry Pretty singer’s jaw-dropping legs, but Carrie didn’t disappoint when delivering a hot shot for her fans.

The promo photo showed Carrie posing for the camera with a stunning, direct look while rocking a skintight, sleeveless black top. Hints of the star’s feminine silhouette were visible alongside her sculpted shoulders. Carrie had definitely been professionally photographed for a glossy feel, as the image also showing her name in print along with the two awards that she’s been nominated for — Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album.

As you can see in the photo below, Carrie’s long and luscious locks fell down past her shoulders in layers, with hints of dark roots visible. The singer was beautifully made up, with delicate, smoky eye makeup, warming bronzer on her cheeks, and a matte finish to her lips.

Carrie’s caption announced her name in the third person, adding the fact that she’d been nominated. Fans were then encouraged to vote for the singer — which shouldn’t be an issue. With 9 million Instagram followers and even more fans around the globe, Carrie will undoubtedly get the votes.

“Congratulations and good luck,” one Instagram user commented.

“I voted for you! Hope you WIN,” added another, including three heart emoji.

“Congratulations and Good Luck you’re the best Carrie. You’ve got my vote,” echoed a third.

Things are busy for Carrie right now. She has been traversing the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour and juggling this with her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line as well as her status as a mother of two. Carrie and husband Mike Fisher are parents to Isaiah and Jacob, the latter of whom was born just this January. Carrie seems to be handling it all well, though.

As Taste of Country reports, Carrie spoke of her mindset on The Today Show.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” the singer said.