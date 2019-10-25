‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Stuns In Bright Floral Bikini

Olivia Brower has never been afraid to show some skin on social media, and did just that again in a new Instagram photo that her fans are going wild for.

The latest look at the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s incredible figure was shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 24, and has received nothing but praise from her 334,000 followers since going live to the platform. The photo saw the 24-year-old standing at what appeared to be a tiki bar, leaning up against it wooden ledge to gaze at the camera with a sensual stare.

A geotag included with the post indicated that the snap was taken on the island of Mauritius, which provided a gorgeous beach scene in the background. Olivia’s audience, however, hardly seemed to notice the breathtaking ocean view, instead being mesmerized by the model herself and her jaw-dropping display.

Olivia likely had more than a few pulses racing as she flaunted her impressive physique in a flirty bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece boasted a bold, floral pattern that was perfect for the tropical location of the shot, and looked nothing short of stunning on the babe.

Olivia’s look included an underwire-style top that flaunted major cleavage thanks to its push up style and wide, low neckline. Two small, red tassles hung in the middle of the piece — a delicate detail that drew even more attention to the revealing display.

Meanwhile, the bikini bottoms of the stunner’s beach day look were even more revealing than the top. The number provided little coverage to Olivia’s lower half, flashing a glimpse of her toned thighs and curvy booty towards the bottom of the frame that her fans certainly did not miss. The waistband of the piece sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted midsection — an area that the beauty has been far from shy about flaunting on social media.

Olivia wore her light brown hair down for the photo, which gently blew over her shoulder in the ocean breeze. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, brown eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the bikini model’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. As of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 2,200 likes within its first 40 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Have you ever taken a bad photo cause I’m thinking it’s impossible,” one fan pondered, while another said that Olivia was “perfect.”

“Love this image,” commented a third.

Bikinis seem to be Olivia’s ensemble of choice as of late, and her Instagram followers are not mad about it. The stunner slipped into another two-piece for another shot shared to her page earlier this week — that time a white set that showcased her curves in all of the right ways, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.