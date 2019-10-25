Karrueche Tran Nails Bikini Look While Relaxing In A Hammock: ‘Feeling Very At Home’

Karrueche Tran is relaxing in a bikini, and she is looking great. The Claws actress and ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown has been vacationing in The Bahamas this week and has posted a few swimwear updates on Instagram. It looks like Karrueche was in the mood to post another shot, although this swimwear lover doesn’t rock the same look twice. Karrueche shared a new photo for her nine million followers to enjoy, although one look at the image suggests that Karrueche herself was enjoying every moment herself.

The actress’ killer body looked great and she appeared perfectly relaxed — just the way she should be since she’s on vacation. Tran was seen lying in a hammock, with her legs slightly apart and a beverage in one hand. The star nailed the relaxed pose, with one hand behind her head and totally carefree body language.

Tran has been visiting the island of Eleuthera, which is located west of the island of Nassau. It’s known to be one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean.

The last few updates from Karrueche have shown the same carefree spirit, although today’s hammock setting was a change from a recent underwater photo and one of Tran standing on a rock in an orange bikini yesterday.

A caption from Karrueche today confirmed that she was feeling very comfortable — “very at home.” Clearly her fans were enamored with both her and her tropical setting.

“Flawless,” one follower commented.

“Goddess,” said another.

“Looks so relaxing!” one fan said.

“One of my fav spots,” another admirer added.

Karrueche has plenty of chances to show off her incredible body on her TNT show, although it’s worth bearing in mind that Karrueche’s character, Virginia, is a stripper. The star has opened up about her role, with a Glamour interview seeing Tran speak of how little Virginia wears, plus how the wardrobe prompted her to get into shape.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'” she said.

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this. Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands. I really like working with someone one-on-one—my trainer kicks my butt!” the star added.

Playing a stripper might be tricky, but it can turn lucrative. Julia Roberts played one in Pretty Woman, with a more recent example seeing Jennifer Lopez take on the challenge in her new Hustlers movie.