Zooey Deschanel Rocks Tiny Black Bra For A Good Cause

The actress snapped an underwear selfie to raise breast cancer awareness.

Zooey Deschanel isn’t opposed to sharing an underwear selfie with her Instagram followers, as long as it’s for a good cause. The New Girl actress proved this on Thursday when she took to the social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking a black bra.

There are some female celebrities who flood their Instagram feeds with photos of themselves rocking lingerie and other revealing looks, but Zooey isn’t a member of this group. In most of her photos, the 39-year-old brunette beauty is pictured wearing the demure, adorable outfits that have made her a style star among the set that adores vintage clothing that is feminine and fun. However, in her latest snapshot, Zooey Deschanel is posing in front of a mirror taking a Kim Kardashian-style selfie. She’s wearing a basic black bra with thick straps and cups that keep her chest pretty covered up. However, the full-coverage lingerie is still creating a hint of cleavage.

Zooey has color-coordinated her pants with her undergarment, choosing a pair of high-waisted black slacks for her selfie photo shoot. They accentuate her tiny frame.

While her outfit might be casual and somewhat incomplete, Zooey has gone full glam with her hair and makeup. Her shoulder-length brunette tresses have been curled into soft waves, and her beauty look includes a pretty berry lip and a sultry smoky eye. The dark-haired beauty is smiling confidently at the mirror as she snaps her selfie.

In the caption of her photo, Zooey Deschanel revealed that she’s wearing a molded bra by The Kit Undergarments. She also explained that the purpose of her picture is to raise breast cancer awareness, which is something that the lingerie brand is passionate about. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, comedian Chelsea Handler also recently posed in a Kit Undergarments bra, and she revealed that the company is donating a portion of its proceeds to cancer research during the month of October.

Zooey hasn’t just been busy doing her part to battle breast cancer during the month of October. The actress has also been spending quality time with the new man in her life, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The two met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and news of their budding romance first broke last month. It came just days after Zooey and her husband of four years, film producer Jacob Pechenik, announced that they were calling it quits.

Since then, Zooey and Jonathan’s relationship has gotten serious enough that the Property Brothers star has started popping up on Zooey’s Instagram page. He’s pictured holding Zooey in his arms in a photo that was snapped during the couple’s recent trip to Universal Studios for the amusement park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event. They were accompanied by Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew.

According to ETOnline, Jacob Pechenik officially filed for divorce from Zooey Deschanel on Tuesday, just two days after she made her relationship with Jonathan Scott Instagram official. The former couple share two children together, 4-year-old Elsie Otter Pechenik and 2-year-old Charlie Wolf Pechenik.