Michael Jackson Reportedly Slept On The Floor To Be ‘Closer To The Earth’

During an interview with Metro, Peter ‘Phoebe’ Freestone, who worked with Freddie Mercury for 12 years before his death, revealed an incident that sheds light on one of Michael Jackson‘s unusual habits. According to Freestone, the event took place in the early 1980s when Jackson took the Queen singer on a tour of his home on Hayvenhurst Ave in Los Angeles, California.

When Jackson brought Mercury into his bedroom, Freestone claims the We Will Rock You singer was alarmed by the King of Pop’s sleeping situation — he slept on a mattress in the middle of his room, Yahoo News reports.

“Freddie said, ‘You’ve got money why don’t you buy a bed?’ And Michael just said, ‘I feel so much better when I’m closer to the Earth.’ Freddie said, ‘Well how much closer does not having a bed make you? We’re upstairs.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Freestone discussed shooting the previously-banned music video for Mercury’s song Living On My Own.

“The party was always meant to be filmed. It was going to be part of this video. So they set up a camera on a track going all around the room and everything,” he said.

Since the release of the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, the spotlight has been on Jackson and his legacy. Elton John’s recent memoir, Me, touched on the extent of Jackson’s addiction problems during the later years of his life.

During a recent talk with Entertainment Tonight, John again spoke on Jackson’s struggles.

“What happened to him was such a tragedy, with the drugs and I don’t think he had a particularly happy life leading up to his big success,” he said, suggested that the late pop star’s success was what pushed him into isolation.

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury in LA, July 1980. They collaborated in a recording session featuring the duo singing There Must Be More to Life Than This, State of Shock and Victory, but the project was never completed because Michael Jackson brought a llama to the studio. pic.twitter.com/72B4X1PjfZ — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) March 23, 2019

According to John, Jackson was destroyed by drugs and hard to be around during the later years of his life. He said that Jackson was on a plethora of drugs and was a full-blown drug addict.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, suggests that a turning point in the pop star’s life was the 2005 trial in which he was accused of molesting Gavin Arvizo. Following the trial, which acquitted him of the charges, Jackson was reportedly experiencing paranoia and have difficulty sleeping and eating.

Fiddes claims things got so back that Jackson was considering wearing a bulletproof vest for fear of being assassinated on stage.

Fiddes is one of the figures in Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which seeks to discredit the accusations leveled against Jackson in Leaving Neverland.