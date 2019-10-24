‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Her Latest Bikini Snap

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known for her incredibly sultry photos. In fact, it’s one of the ways in which the 24-year-old has become one of the most popular stars on Instagram, with over 10.1 million followers.

However, she just might have outdone herself with her latest double-picture update, in which she modeled a bikini so small that she left almost nothing to the imagination.

It’s not surprising that the buxom brunette is willing to put her body on display, as many consider it one of the most enviable in the world. Her curves have made people compare her to reality television star Kim Kardashian, and she receives thousands of comments on every post that proclaims her beauty and otherworldliness.

It has also earned the attention of many companies, such as Fashion Nova and Bang Energy, who have partnered with the brunette beauty. In fact, Anastasiya just filmed a short video for the latter in which she strutted around on the beach in a pink monokini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The company tagged in this most recent post is Pretty Little Thing, and fans will no doubt agree that Anastasiya is the perfect model for the brand.

In the two pictures, Anastasiya wears the tiniest black bandeau top possible. It barely covers her ample assets, leaving much of her cleavage on view. The top is held up by the smallest of straps that cross over her collarbone to form a halter neck.

Anastasiya wears matching bikini bottoms that aren’t quite as skimpy as the top but are nonetheless revealing, the side straps extending toward her hips to emphasize her fantastic hourglass figure.

Anastasiya completed the look with chic straight hair and trendy vintage-inspired triangular sunglasses.

In the first picture, she stares at the camera while resting much of her body weight on her arm, ably flaunting her incredible curves. The second pose shows Anastasiya from a side angle, putting much of her bust on display.

Within just four hours, the pictures have already earned over 101,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments. Some of them were responses to Anastasiya’s query on which of her two posted pictures was better. However, a vast majority of them were gushing compliments for the Russian stunner.

“You are truly a very gorgeous young lady,” raved one fan, with several diamond emoji.

“Goddess,” another added, trailing their comment with a red heart.

“Spectacular,” agreed a third follower, adding several heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time Anastasiya has worn clothes from Pretty Little Thing, as she did so in the above photo. Likewise, that picture was unsurprisingly popular with fans, getting over 190,000 likes from the time of posting.