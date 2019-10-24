Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Gets Sandy On The Beach In Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Rosanna Arkle’s incredible bikini body is taking over Instagram yet again.

On Thursday, October 24, the blond bombshell wowed her 4.8 million followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new photo that proved impossible to ignore. The shot was staged on a gorgeous beach with towering palm trees setting the scene behind the 31-year-old, who looked blissful and relaxed as she sat in the sand.

Of course, a day on the beach calls for the perfect swimwear, and Rosanna’s certainly did not disappoint. The Australian beauty sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty black bikini from the brand Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. In the caption of her post, she noted that the two-piece would “defs” be in her suitcase for her upcoming trip to the Philippines next month — a choice her fans were definitely in agreement with.

The model looked nothing short of stunning in the minuscule two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The set included a tiny bandeau top that appeared hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from every angle. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the skimpy nature of the piece, while a teasing glimpse of underboob also made an appearance in the steamy photo.

On her lower half, Rosanna sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than her top. The piece number covered only what was necessary, leaving her curvaceous booty and sculpted legs completely bare aside from the layer of sand that had coated itself to the stunner’s bronzed skin. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting Rosanna’s trim waist and flat midsection, though it hardly seemed that the area needed any help earning attention from her millions of fans.

To accessorize her look, the social media sensation added a delicate gold necklace, while a dainty set of rings gave it a bit more bling. Her platinum tresses fell down behind her back, gently blowing in the ocean breeze around her left arm, which was outstretched behind her. Rosanna also wore a minimal amount of makeup, including a nude lip and shimmering highlighter, to make her striking features shine as the photo was taken.

Unsurprisingly, Rosanna’s new Instagram update was an instant hit with her massive social media fanbase. The post earned more than 1,000 likes within just two hours of going live to her page. It also received dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Goals,” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user said that Rosanna was “so breathtakingly stunning.”

“Girl this photo is FIREE,” commented a third fan.

Rosanna has hardly been shy about flaunting her impressive figure on social media. Earlier this week, the model let her fans get up-close and personal with her assets when she shared a zoomed-in look at her nearly-bare chest and torso, which she exposed in an open black top for an eye-popping look that her followers couldn’t get enough of.