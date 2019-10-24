Boston Celtics’ 7-Foot-5 Center, Tacko Fall, In Concussion Protocol After Hitting His Head On Low Ceiling

Tacko Fall is learning the hazards of his incredible height.

The 7-foot-5 center for the Boston Celtics has been in concussion protocol in the past week, and on Thursday revealed exactly how he landed there: he hit his head on a low ceiling.

As MassLive reported, Fall said he was washing his hands after a workout and didn’t notice a low ceiling. He struck his head, but was able to shake it off initially. It wasn’t until the next morning, after attending a community event and going through workouts with no problem the day before, did Fall start to feel off. He was placed into the league’s concussion protocol, which calls for a player to reach a series of milestones before being able to return to play.

As the report noted, the team initially said only that Fall had gotten hit in the head, not explaining exactly how it happened. He is currently in concussion protocol, but traveled with the team to Philadelphia and took part in the morning shoot around, the report noted.

He is expected to be back soon, the Celtics said this week.

“Very close (to a return) from what I’ve been told,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “But he wasn’t going to be active anyway.”

Tacko Fall has become a fan favorite in Boston through the team’s summer league and preseason games, and proved that concerns about his ability to keep up with the pace of NBA play are unfounded. Despite going undrafted, Fall has been able to impress enough to earn his way onto the Celtics roster with a two-way contract.

Fall is expected to spend much of the season in the G-League, but has 45 days on the Celtics roster, during which he is expected to focus on development. Fall has certainly made an impression on Stevens, who frequently praises his attitude and approach to the game.

“When he walks in a room, everybody is in awe of his size,” Stevens said during the preseason, via the Orlando Sentinel. “But what I’ve said, and what I hope people know first and foremost, is he’s a great guy. I hope people appreciate him for who he is and how hard he is working to make the NBA.”

It was not clear yet how much longer Tacko Fall had left before he could clear the league-mandated concussion protocol, or what role he will find on the team when he returns.