‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Being A Single Mom: ‘It’s Exhausting’

Kailyn Lowry shares her life on Teen Mom 2, and fans have been watching her care for her three young sons on the new season. While Kail does a great job raising her three boys, she recently opened up about being a single mom and revealed that it is “exhausting.”

The mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to answer fans’ questions. One fan asked her if it was “hard” being a single mom. Kail posted a photo of herself with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, with her answer written on the photo.

“It’s exhausting,” Kail wrote. “The same three people that keep me going are the same three people who make me lose my sh*t sometimes.” She continued, “It can be very lonely, I won’t pretend it’s not. I love my kids, but sometimes I wish I had someone to share it with all the time.”

While she pointed out that being a single mom is definitely difficult, she made sure to highlight the positives about being a single mom.

“On the other hand, it’s empowering & liberating. I know that I’m doing a good job, I know that I’m capable & I’m proud of myself for doing it. I’m going to make sure my kids are happy, well mannered, smart, independent, & contribute to society. And if I have to do that without someone by my side, I’m willing. No hesitations.”

Kail was originally introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and her then boyfriend, Jo Rivera, found out they were expecting a child together. They welcomed their son, Isaac, and tried to make their relationship work, but the two eventually split.

Following their split, Kail met Javi Marroquin. The couple married in 2012 and had one son together. Their relationship played out on Teen Mom 2, and while they tried to make their marriage work, they ultimately divorced.

After her divorce from Javi, Kail moved on with a man named Chris Lopez. The two share one son together and their relationship has been off and on.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently took to her Instagram stories to open up about co-parenting during another question and answer session. Co-parenting can be difficult and a fan wondered which of her sons’ fathers was easiest to co-parent with. While she didn’t use his name, she said, “One hundred percent No. 3.”

Kail has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Over the years, the mom-of-three has shared many different aspects of her life. During her time on the show, Kail has almost always been blond, but she recently unveiled a hot new hair color.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently took to her Instagram stories to show off her new dark hair color. She later took to Twitter and revealed that she may be changing up her hair color again. It didn’t sound like she was missing her lighter hair color, though, as she revealed she wants to go even darker.

Fans can catch up with Kail Lowry and the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights on MTV.