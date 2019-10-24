Bombshell Sierra Skye Exposes Chest In Plunging Black Satin Dress

Sierra Skye is showing off her assets in another risque ensemble that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The latest skin-baring addition to her collection of racy Instagram photos was shared on Thursday, October 24, and was an instant hit with the bombshell’s 4.1 million followers.

In the photo, the 23-year-old was photographed sitting on top of a large marble island in the middle of her kitchen — a slightly odd place for a photoshoot, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the location of the sizzling snap. Instead, they were captivated by the model’s eye-popping display that yet again pushed the limits of the social media platform and was sure to get more than a few pulses racing.

Sierra sent temperatures soaring as she posed for the shot in a classic little black dress, with major emphasis on the “little” aspect of the piece. The number was made of a satin material that has proved to be popular in the fashion world this season, though the trendiness of her ensemble likely wasn’t the first thing that caught the eyes of her audience.

The garment featured a daringly low cowl neckline that nearly exposed the stunner’s chest in its entirety, making for a seriously NSFW display that proved impossible to ignore. The deep plunge fell far past the babe’s bosom, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight while also teasing a glimpse at Sierra’s flat midsection.

Sierra’s dress proceeded to cinch high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, the clingy nature of the fabric hugging her curvy booty in all of the right ways. Its dangerously short nature upped the ante of the Instagram model’s look even more, barely grazing to the middle of her thighs to leave her toned legs bare for her fans to admire.

The social media sensation kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of silver hoop earrings and a single diamond ring to give the look a bit of sparkle. She wore her blond hair in a half-up, half-down style that fell messily around her face and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram cutie began showering her most recent addition to the platform with love. At the time of this writing, Sierra’s new post has already racked up more than 35,000 likes within its first hour of going live. Hundreds have already flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“True perfection,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another fan said that Sierra was “drop dead gorgeous.”

“Absolutely stunning. So beautiful and sexy,” commented a third Instagram user.

Sierra often flaunts her famous figure on social media. Just yesterday, the babe showcased even more of her impressive physique in a tiny pink-and-white tie-dye bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.