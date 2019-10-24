Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon Custody Details Revealed, Andrew Reportedly Staying In Indiana

While Amber Portwood awaits her next court hearing for her July arrest, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Amber and the father of her son, Andrew Glennon, have reached a mediation in regards to custody of their son.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrew had hoped to relocate back to the West Coast where he is originally from. Following Andrew filing the request to relocate, Amber filed to stop his potential move. Now, the report from The Ashley claims that Andrew will be staying in Indiana at least for the time being.

The reports states that after a “evidentiary hearing” Andrew’s request will be brought up again. Andrew was also able to have paternity established in the case earlier this week. Reportedly, Andrew has primary physical custody of the couples 1-year-old son while Amber has parenting time with him.

After her arrest, MTV cameras were spotted in Indiana as Amber attended a court hearing. However, Amber wasn’t alone as her Teen Mom OG co-stars traveled to be there for her. Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell all went to Indiana to be there for Amber. It is unclear if Amber is currently filming for a new season of the show, but according to the new report, both Andrew and Amber had to agree to not have James filmed by MTV. There is still a no contact order between the two, though, and a parenting coordinator will have to be agreed on by the couple.

Amber was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Amber found out that she was pregnant with her oldest child. She and her child’s father, Gary Shirley, tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways.

Amber continued to share her life on Teen Mom OG, but in 2012 she went to prison to serve a 5-year sentence. The reality show star served 17 months before she was released. Upon her release, she continued to share her story on the hit MTV reality show.

After appearing on Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-boyfriend in 2017, Amber revealed that she and Andrew were dating. Not long after going public with their relationship, Amber revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. Amber and Andrew welcomed their son James in May 2018.

On July 5 of this year, Amber was arrested for domestic battery. She will be back in court later this month.