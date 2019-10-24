Kristin Cavallari Is A Blond Bombshell In Metallic Dress Cut Down To Her Navel

Kristin Cavallari looks smoking hot in her latest Instagram photo, where she wears one of the raciest dresses she’s ever worn. The gown flaunted all of the reality star’s curves and got her followers’ pulses racing in the process.

In the photo, Kristin is seen standing in front of a large window with a gorgeous city scene in the background. The former Laguna Beach star rocks a metallic gold mini dress that is cut all the way down her navel.

Kristin went braless under the gown and showcased her ample cleavage for the look. The dress also boasted a short skirt that flaunted her legs, as well as a cinched waist to show off her tiny figure.

Kristin had her long, blond hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head for the photo as pieces of her bangs were left out to frame her famous face. Cavallari accessorized her look with a gold chain around her neck, rings on her fingers, and dangling gold fringe earrings, which she revealed in the caption of the snap were a brand new item from her Uncommon James party collection.

Kristin rocked a full face of makeup, which included dramatic black eyeliner, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks while sporting the glammed-up look that would be perfect for a New Year’s Eve party.

Earlier this year, Kristin spoke out about running her business — which focuses on jewelry but also features clothing, home decor items, and children’s products — all while being a mother to three children, Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon. She admitted that her retired NFL quarterback husband, Jay Cutler, is the secret to her being able to do it all.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay as cliché and annoying as that probably is, it’s very true. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now,” Kristin previously told Romper.

“He’s worked his a** off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s stunning blond bombshell looks and brand new jewelry products by following the TV personality on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.