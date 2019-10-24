Kim Kardashian Nearly Falls Out Of Her Strapless Dress On NYC Streets

Kim Kardashian has put her famous cleavage on display and it made the Daily Mail‘s headlines today. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for flaunting her curves, although showing them off doesn’t always go down too well — Kim was flat-out told she’d gone too far in a bikini that didn’t fit her earlier this year.

As the Daily Mail reported, Kim was seen making her way to an Ulta beauty store in Manhattan. The KKW Beauty founder was her usual stylish self and today’s look wasn’t holding back. The 39-year-old reality star was seen rocking a skintight, strapless black dress that flaunted every curve, evident by both the clingy fabrics and the plunging and strapless neckline. According to the Daily Mail, Kim “nearly [spilled]” out of her dress but was still able to avoid a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Kim paired her slinky dress with a strappy pair of heeled sandals to match, although the star had opted out of carrying a purse. She was beautifully made up with perfectly-applied foundation and bronzer and smoky eye makeup. The star wore her trademark dark tresses down and flowing around her shoulders.

Fans likely noticed that Kim was looking fit and in shape. While the star recently said she was feeling “extra bloated” – and needing her SKIMS shapewear line to battle the sensation, per the Daily Mail – she didn’t appear that way in today’s photos.

Kim has spoken about her workout routines, with the star opening up earlier this year to reveal that her training regimen really packs a punch, as People reported.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim told the media outlet.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” she added.

The Kardashians are known for being workout queens. The family’s hit E! show regularly shows the famous sisters in workout mode at their homes, with Kim’s younger sister Khloe particularly known for her fitness-loving lifestyle. Kim wasn’t taking risks in the gym today, but her outfit was definitely testing a few boundaries.