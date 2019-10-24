Heidi Klum Flaunts Cleavage In Black Gothic Dress In Revealing Instagram Video

Heidi Klum rocked the dark look during a photo shoot that also included a revealing glittering gown.

Heidi Klum is Hollywood’s “Queen of Halloween,” but this year, she isn’t waiting until the last day of October to rock a revealing dark dress that wouldn’t be out of place in the closet of a sexy sorceress.

On Thursday, Klum took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photoshoot. The 46-year-old has been sharing a few videos from the mystery project, which involves her wearing multiple outfits by different designers. In all of her videos, she’s rocking the same striking bright blue shadow around her hazel eyes. In addition to coating her eyelids, the neon eye makeup is thickly rimmed around her bottom lash line. The vibrant color and liberal usage of it would normally keep the focus completely on her stunning eyes, but Heidi has the camera aimed at her exposed chest in one of her videos.

In the video, she’s wearing a black Gothic gown made out of stiff leather. It features a dramatic oversized collar that stands up high behind Heidi’s head, creating a dress fitting for an evil fairy tale queen. It also has a plunging, wide neckline that puts the model’s generous cleavage on full display. A black tassel hanging down from her neck draws even more attention to her flawless décolletage.

The tassel is connected to Heidi’s only visible accessory, a massive black choker with a large square buckle that gives her seductive and sinister look a slight punk-rock vibe. In the caption of her video, Heidi revealed that she was in love with the look.

In a second video, Heidi is rocking the same bright eyeshadow, but she’s swapped her black dress with a sparkling Tom Ford gown that also shows off quite a bit of cleavage. The dazzling dress features thick chains running across her chest that also wouldn’t be out of place on a Halloween costume.

The gorgeous designer gowns might not be part of Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween costume, but she has been teasing her over-the-top look on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the America’s Got Talent judge has shared videos of the detailed prosthetic pieces that are being created for her costume and that of her husband, Tom Kaulitz. However, they provide few clues as to what their couple’s costumes will be, other than the fact that Heidi’s headpiece features a tall conical protrusion that has some fans guessing that she’ll be an alien of some sort.

Last year, Heidi and Tom dressed like the beloved ogre couple Shrek and Princess Fiona from the Shrek movie franchise.

During a recent interview with ETOnline, Heidi teased that something big is coming for her wickedly popular annual Halloween bash, noting that she’s celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

“I’m gonna do something very, very special,” she said. “I’m trying to do something very special on that day, because it’s 20 years already.”

One small hint that Heidi dropped about her 2019 Halloween costume is that she’s going to “have a very hard time walking” in it. It’s not much to go on, so fans will just have to check back on Halloween to see whether Heidi transforms into a dark queen, an alien, or something else entirely.