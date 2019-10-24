Summer Zervos, ‘Apprentice’ Contestant, Says Documents Prove That Donald Trump Sexually Assaulted Her

In 2016, Zervos accused the president of assaulting her in 2007. She's been in a court battle claiming the president has defamed her since 2017.

Summer Zervos, who was a content on season five of NBC’s The Apprentice, says she has documents that help prove her claim that President Donald Trump assaulted her after her appearance on the show when he was still the host of the NBC program.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, new court documents allege she has evidence that proves that the then-reality star assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angels, California more than a decade ago – in 2007. Zervos is claiming that calendar entires, emails, correspondence with Fox News, and a polygraph test prove her allegations against Trump, the outlet reported.

Per the report from The Hollywood Reporter, court papers filed on Thursday show that Zervos has gathered emails between herself and the president’s then-secretary in setting up a meeting with Trump about a year after she filmed her season of The Apprentice. There are also reportedly entries on Trump’s calendar that show the president traveled to Los Angeles and stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007. Information about the rest of the documents is currently still redacted, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Zervos has also provided a polygraph test, correspondence about the alleged incident she had with Fox News in 2015, before publicly leveling the allegation, and a copy of The New York Times that Trump allegedly gave her on the day of the assault at the hotel.

Zervos came forward against then-candidate Trump in 2016 following the infamous Access Hollywood tapes, which showed Trump in 2005 joking with show host Billy Bush about what many perceived to be sexually harassing and assaulting women. The president has denied meeting with Zervos, and has called all women who have accused him of sexual assault as “liars.”

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, lawyers for the president are attempting to get the court to label nine pages of documents as confidential because they claim it lists a former cell phone number of the president. Lawyers for Zervos reject that argument, claiming that the president had previously made the former cell phone number public during his 2016 campaign for president.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Lawyers for Zervos claim that the president and his lawyers are attempting to keep the new documents that corroborate her account a secret in making the claim about the president’s phone number, and The Hollywood Reporter speculated that the documents might also contain phone records given the complaint from team Trump.

A judge had previously rejected an argument made by Trump’s lawyers that claimed the president could not be sued in a state court due to the Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws reign supreme over those enacted by states. In rejecting Trump’s argument, the judge said that “no one is above the law.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against the 45th president in 2017, claiming that Trump defamed her when he said that she was lying about him having sexually assaulted her. Specifically, Zervos alleges that about a year after she had filmed her season of the apprentice, she met with Trump for career advice at a Beverly Hills Hotel when he forcibly groped and kissed her.

Per the previous report, Zervos is suing for about $3,000 in damages and a public apology from the president. The lawsuit, which is still in the discovery phase, is reportedly not far off from going to trial, which The Hollywood Reporter said could happen in the midst of the president’s 2020 campaign for re-election.