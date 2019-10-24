Kylie Jenner Could Be Dating Drake After Her Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner attended the rapper's birthday party earlier this week.

Is Kylie Jenner moving on from her relationship with Travis Scott and striking up a new romance with Drake?

Weeks after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from her musician boyfriend, she and her longtime best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, turned up at Drake’s 33rd birthday party, which was held at Goya Studios in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday, October 23, and according to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Kylie was “never too far away” from the rapper.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told the outlet on Thursday, October 24, adding that Kylie was also seen talking to Diddy’s sons.

According to the report, Kylie was singing and dancing to songs with her friends as she sat directly beside the birthday boy. However, despite an apparent connection between the two of them, Kylie and Drake never actually danced together. Instead, Kylie was enjoying her time out in Los Angeles as a single woman and drinking plenty of Mod Sélection Champagne.

A second source also spoke to Us Weekly magazine in regard to Kylie and Drake’s interaction with one another and revealed that the potential new couple “spent a lot of time talking to each other” and appeared to be enjoying one another’s company. They were even seen joking around and laughing together and seemed to be extremely comfortable with one another.

“There seemed to be an attraction there,” the insider explained.

According to Us Weekly magazine’s report, Drake has a history with Kylie’s family and actually performed at her Sweet 16 bash in August 2013 before attending the Kardashian and Jenner Christmas Eve party two years later.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was rumored just last week that Kylie and Travis, who share one-year-old daughter Stormi, could ultimately get back together. At the time, an insider told E! News that the former couple was getting along well and was happy to be spending time with one another and their daughter after “taking space apart.”

“It looked like nothing has changed with them,” an insider told the outlet of Kylie and Travis’ recent reunion at her home in Calabasas, California.

“They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again,” the source added.

To see more of Kylie and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.