Bikini Model Anna Katharina Goes Bare-Chested Under Leather Jacket In Racy Lingerie Photo

Anna Katharina is the definition of a hot blond in her latest Instagram update. The stunning model looked like a total smokeshow as she sported nothing but a leather jacket and sheer panties for the NSFW photo.

In the picture, Anna is seen sitting on her knees on top of a bed with a white sheet, wearing a pair of sheer black bikini briefs and not much else. The social media sensation wore no pants, shirt, or bra as she paired the panties with only an open black leather jacket, which nearly revealed just as much skin as her Tiffany blue bikini.

Anna’s abundant cleavage can be seen behind the jacket, which did little to hide the model’s bare chest underneath. Her long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips were all on full display as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Anna’s golden locks were styled in wild curls for the snap as her mane fell all around her shoulders and behind her back in the pictures. She had a bronzed tan all over her body, her makeup looking nearly perfect as she rocked dark eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She tied it all together with a nude lip and smokey eye shadow the elevated her to bombshell status.

Some fans may remember Anna as the former girlfriend of The Bachelorette alum Josh Murray. The pair sparked dating rumors back in 2015 after they were seen getting close at a Boyz II Men concert, per Us Weekly.

Josh is best known for being the man who won Bachelorette Andi Dorfman’s heart in January of that year. However, things didn’t work out between the reality TV couple, and they called off their engagement just five months following their televised proposal.

Anna seemed to only date Josh for about a month before they pulled the plug on their fling. She is currently dating Instagram workout hottie Davey Fisher, who boasts an impressive resume, according to his online bio, which states that he’s a personal trainer, fitness director, model, realtor, and an athlete.

Loading...

The duo looks head over heels in love as they often post photos of themselves cuddling up together on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Anna Katharina von Staehle by following the gorgeous model on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently.