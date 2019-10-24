‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Devon To The Rescue

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 24 brings terrible news for Elena, and she leaves town after giving Devon some advice. Plus, Billy and Kyle clash at Jabot while Theo chats with several women in Genoa City.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried about Billy (Jason Thompson) and his reaction to the news that Adam (Mark Grossman) is back in town. Billy reassured his partner that he is okay. After all, he’s in therapy, and he managed to overcome his dark side. Everything is fine with Billy. However, later at Jabot, Billy snapped at Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Kyle accused Billy of wanting him to fail. Billy didn’t disagree with his nephew.

Speaking of Kyle, he and Summer (Hunter King) worked on their latest project together. Things went well. However, when talk turned to Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) house hunting, the house that Nick (Joshua Morrow) planned to give to Kyle and Summer came up, and things got awkward. Summer told Kyle that everything is fine, though, and the past is the past.

Later, Theo (Tyler Johnson) told Summer how much he’d love to work at Newman. Summer said Victoria is too tough, and she’s happy working at Jabot with Kyle. Even so, Theo attempted to suck up to Victoria in hopes of getting a new job. In the end, Theo texted Lola, who went to Miami, to tell her that she’s missed around Society.

Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway) shared an unusual sisterly moment when Abby congratulated her sister for taking the top spot at Newman Enterprises. Abby praised Victoria and told her she’s perfect for the job. However, Abby did want all of Newman’s big gigs held at her restaurant or hotel.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) agonized over the new will and what to do with Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. He talked to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) about the situation, and he revealed that Cane (Daniel Goddard) isn’t necessarily the right person to control the money. Elena urged Devon to ask somebody who knew Kay and Cane better — like Lily (Christel Khalil). The Inquisitr previously reported that Lily returns to Genoa City to help her brother decide the best way to handle this unexpected situation.

Finally, Elena got the news that Jett may have cancer, and she needed to go be with him. Devon sprang into action, using all his resources to ensure Elena could get to him quickly. While Devon made the plans, Elena confided in Nate (Sean Dominic) about how worried she is about Devon, and Nate promised to look after Devon.