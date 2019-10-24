Instagram Hottie Niece Waidhofer Wows Fans In Dominatrix-Inspired Get-Up

Instagram celebrity Neice Waidhofer seems to have a thing for outfits that leave very little to the imagination. A quick look through her page also shows that she has no qualms about flashing some skin. Her latest update was a sexy selfie that showed a little bit of both with her wearing a strappy black ensemble that put plenty of her skin on display.

The bra and thong set featured rose gold hoops, buckles and other details among a collection of several strategically placed straps that kept her somewhat modest. The bra left most of her breasts uncovered, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms featured a thong back and straps across the front. Niece paired the outfit with a black thigh-high stockings and black stilettos to complete her dominatrix vibe.

For the selfie, Niece stood with her back to a mirror. Holding the camera above her head, she was able to get most of the front of her body in the snap as well as all of her backside.

Niece wore a full face of makeup for the snap that included sculpted brows, dark eyeliner, thick lashes and a pink color on her lips. Her long hair hung down in loose waves over one shoulder, exposing the straps on the back of the bra.

It was a look her fans loved, and while they may have loved the get-up on her, many commented on how pretty Niece looked in the photo. Others asked the beauty how long it took her to get into the number. She did not immediately answer their questions, but in all fairness, it did look like getting into the ensemble would be quite a challenge.

The post was a hit, racking in over 25,000 likes within an hour of going live. That’s not unusual for the stunner, who has amassed a following of one million followers.

Loading...

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem that Niece promotes any of the brands that she wears. While many Instagram influencers like Hilde Osland and Abby Dowse often advertise what they are wearing, Niece seems to post photos in her favorite outfits just for the fun of it.

The online sensation also likes to come up with provocative poses. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she thrilled her fans wearing a corset while taking a photo while on her elbows and knees.

Fans wanting to see what Niece will come up with next can follow her Instagram account.