Paulie Calafiore And Cara Maria Sorbello Reportedly Not On Season 35 Of ‘The Challenge’

A Challenge staple for the last six seasons won’t be making an appearance in Season 35 if the rumors and social media rumblings are true. It looks like Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore won’t be on the next season of The Challenge, ending a six-season streak for the former and three-season streak for the latter. Cara is currently competing on her 14th season of the hit MTV reality franchise and was the female face of the show for many years. Paulie is relatively new to the game but has left his mark in the past several seasons in a way most rookies fail to do. Cara has eight final appearances under her belt with two victories, while Paulie currently has one final appearance.

The duo was one of The Challenge’s power couples for several seasons, and the fact that they won’t be in Season 35 has some fans absolutely shocked. According to The Challenge Vevmo spoiler page, the duo is not officially on the roster and filming has already begun. Both Paulie and Cara have been posting on their Instagram stories since filming began. The two appear to be in Cara’s home state of Montana rather than the Czech Republic with the rest of the cast.

A new tweet from Paulie nearly confirms that he is not on Season 35 after he re-tweeted a People interview he did earlier this month where he alleged that Johnny Bananas attempted to have him banned from the show for the past two seasons.

“Well… this aged well. Although, he did have a lot more help this time around since his minions think it’s funny to laugh, promote, and lie about mental health/violence as a tactic to remove someone who competes. Lovely example the “GOAT” has set. Congrats on your “victory,”” the Big Brother alum wrote.

Paulie’s tweet suggests Bananas was successful in his third attempt to have him banned from the show. Some former Challenge cast members are disputing Paulie’s reasoning for not being chosen for Season 35, saying he failed the psych evaluation mandatory for all competitors and that Bananas had nothing to do with it. Jemmye Carroll, a known rival of both Cara and Paulie, has been speaking out against the casting decision on Twitter this week, taking the side of Bananas.

Y’all. Cast members don’t have the power to get other cast members banned from a show… Don’t believe the lies… — Jem (@JustJem24) October 22, 2019

When Natalie Negrotti came to Paulie’s defense claiming she had “receipts” to prove her Big Brother buddy’s story, Jemmye pushed back by bringing up his recent behavior.

“So then he was dropped due to his unstable behavior the past few weeks? Right or wrong? Which essentially means if he took a test in this state he wouldn’t pass. He was dropped due to his behavior not bc he wanted to stay home,” Jemmye tweeted.

Fans have questioned why Cara is also missing from Season 35, with many believing she is staying back to show solidarity with her boyfriend. The Challenge champion did make a statement on her Instagram story in regards to the upcoming season.

“What happens now that you have no “bad guy,”” she wrote. “Now that we are livin our real lives, you get an easy ride to the final. Its the only way some of you will ever actually see a final. Enjoy your participation trophy losers!”

Paulie and Cara have messed with the public in the past by claiming they broke up when they really didn’t. The true confirmation about their Season 35 status will come when MTV officially announces the cast in a few months.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.