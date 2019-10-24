Elizabeth Hurley Dazzles In Cleavage-Baring Gold Top As She Kicks Off ‘Glitter Season’ On Instagram

It’s been nearly a week since Elizabeth Hurley has posted anything on Instagram, but the British actress and model more than made up for her absence with her latest photo share. Earlier today, the 54-year-old stunner updated her Instagram page with a spectacular snapshot and thrilled fans with yet another dazzling look that perfectly showcased her incredible figure.

Posing in a sumptuous interior, the star of The Royals looked nothing short of breathtaking as she announced the debut of “glitter season” on Instagram by rocking a glamorous gold top, one embellished with countless sequins that sparkled as they caught the light. Boasting a strappy design and a plunging neckline, the elegant garment beautifully framed her decolletage, calling attention to her perky chest. Elizabeth paired the item with sophisticated black trousers for a refined look that highlighted her trim, toned frame — and allowed her to defy her age, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

“Nothing sparkles like you miss hurley [sic],” one follower commented on the photo, adding a pair of heart emoji for emphasis.

“I’m Bedazzled!” quipped a second person, in a nod to Elizabeth’s 2000 comedy, in which she starred opposite Brendan Fraser and offered a seductive and stirring portrayal of The Devil.

“You are glitter always,” penned a third Instagram user, clearly entranced with the gleaming look.

Elizabeth smoldered in the gold sequined top. Snapped on a black crushed velvet sofa, one adorned with chic throw pillows that mirrored the palette of her glimmering outfit, the Austin Powers actress put on a provocative display as she arched her back and tilted her head to the side, pushing her shapely bust into focus. The sultry pose lured the gaze to her decolletage and revealed a hint of subtle cleavage, tastefully showcased in the low-cut top.

In an attempt to let her sparkling, eye-popping top speak for itself, Elizabeth opted to forgo any glitzy jewelry and decided that the fabulous look would render any flashy accessories redundant. For the stunning photoshoot, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel sported her signature makeup, one that famously features dark eyeshadow and pink glossy lipstick. She styled her caramel-colored tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks freely flow down around her shoulders in loose waves.

The photo immediately caught the eye of Elizabeth’s adoring fans, racking up more than 6,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the snapshot garnered over 22,000 likes in addition to more than 400 comments.

Per usual, followers were captivated with Elizabeth’s age-defying look and didn’t hesitate to shower the ageless beauty with compliments.

“A true joy for the eyes. Glad to see her still looking as beautiful as when she first came to acting,” one fan wrote under the dazzling photo.

Fans who want to keep up with Elizabeth should give her a follow on Instagram.