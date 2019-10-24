Laura Prepon Unveils Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Post Announcing Pregnancy

Prepon's 'Orange Is the New Black' co-stars are thrilled for her expanding family.

Orange Is the New Black star, Laura Prepon announced that she is knocked up with her second child with her husband Ben Foster earlier today.

The actress took to Instagram to share her exciting news with fans. In the post, Prepon, 39, stood next to a window holding her 2-year-old daughter, Ella. The little girl is looking at the window as the actress smiles. Ella’s beautiful blonde curls were visible in the snapshot, and she had on a cozy cream and gray playset. In the image, Prepon wore black pants and a black t-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump. The actress did not share an expected due date or the gender of the baby in her post.

According to a People report, Prepon gave birth to her first child with Foster, Ella, during the summer of 2017. In June 2018, Prepon and Foster got married.

The That 70s Show actress discussed her return to work after giving birth to Ella.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.”

Prepon’s 5.7 million fans on the popular social media platform shared in the actress’s happiness over her good news. Almost 354,000 people hit the “like” button to express their support, and nearly 5,000 people also dropped a supportive comment for the growing family.

Loading...

Many celebrities chimed in with congratulatory posts, including her former co-star Jason Biggs, who portrayed Larry Bloom on Orange Is the New Black. Biggs simply left a heart emoji as his reply. Uzo Aduba is another of Prepon’s OITNB co-stars who left congratulations. Dascha Polanco, who portrayed Dayanara Diaz on the Netflix show, asked when she gets to babysit.

Meanwhile, actress Amber Tamblyn declared that she is this baby’s father, and she left a hashtag for Prepon’s husband that said she is sorry, not sorry.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Prepon shared how her portrayal of Orange Is the New Black character, Alex Vause, affected a young viewer of the show. The fan, who was about 21 years old, had the courage to come out to her family after watching Prepon portray the relationship that Alex had with Piper Chapman, portrayed by Taylor Schilling on the hit Netflix show.