Sara Underwood Gets Cozy On Top Of Her Man In A Hot Tub: ‘You Light My Fire’

Sara Underwood loves the outdoors. She also loves her man, Jacob Witzling, and the 2017 Playboy centerfold featuring the pair sharing a hot tub made that crystal clear. On Thursday, the provocative photo showed up on Sara’s Instagram, which boasts 9.2 million followers.

That share alone earned Sara more than 17,000 likes within half an hour of its upload. In it, the pair embraced as Sara sat on top of Jacob in a metal tub that was heated by a fireplace that sat directly underneath it. The chimney for this fireplace was located in its own section of the wooded area, having been connected to the chimney with an exposed pipe.

As if the scene weren’t romantic enough, three strands of teardrop lights were strung between the fir trees. A robe and some other warm clothing hung on a post near the tub where the two lovers embraced.

In the comments section of her latest Instagram upload, a fan asked how Sara and Jacob met. “A little over two years ago I came to shoot his cabins,” the Portland native explained. “It was love at first meet for me. The rest is history.” The model added a red heart emoji to her heartfelt comment in case there was any confusion about her feelings toward her fellow.

“Serendipity those are the best love stories,” remarked a fan after reading Sara’s reply.

More than 450 other social media followers sent Sara comments on her October 24 Instagram post.

“Please break up with him,” begged one admirer.

“This bath situation is just amazing. How do you not spend all day in there?” asked another fan.

“Who took the picture?” questioned a third inquiring mind with a thinking face emoji included in her comment.

Loading...

“Bet his hair smells like smokey bacon,” pondered a fourth fan.

“I’m so jealous of your boyfriend,” remarked yet another admirer who added a sad face emoji to the comment.

Sara seems to be happiest when she is outdoors and soaking up the fresh air. Last week, she posed in an NSFW photo in which she rocked a white satin playsuit featuring a deep plunging neckline while standing in an archway made of rocks. The natural wonder framed the blond beauty as she stared at the camera while showing off some ample side boob.

To stay updated on Sara Underwood, follow her Instagram account.