Sara Underwood Gets Cozy On Top Of Her Man In A Hot Tub: ‘You Light My Fire’

Sara Underwood loves the outdoors. She also loves her man, Jacob Witzling, and the 2017 Playboy centerfold shows she does by sharing a small hot tub with him. A provocative photo proving this intimate scene showed up on Sara’s Instagram on October 24, for which the model has 9.2 million fans and followers.

On her Thursday share, Sara earned more than 17,000 likes within less than half an hour of her uploading the tender image. In it, the pair embraced as Sara sat on top of Jacob while in the metal tub that was heated by an unusual fireplace that sat directly underneath the oblong tub. The chimney for this fireplace — which was spouting a stream of smoke — sat in its own section of the woodsy environment, having been connected to the main vessel via exposed pipes.

To set an even more romantic scene, three strings of atmospheric lights had been strung among the fir trees. A robe and some other warm clothing hung on a post near the tub in which the two lovers were embracing.

In the comments section of her fresh Instagram upload, a fan asked how Sara and Jacob met. The Portlandian answered, stating, “A little over two years ago I came to shoot his cabins. It was love at first meet for me. The rest is history.” The model added a red heart emoji to her heartfelt comment to further promote the way she was feeling about her fellow.

“Serendipity those are the best love stories,” remarked a fan after reading Sara’s reply.

More than 180 other social media fans and followers sent Sara comments on her September 24 Instagram post.

“Please break up with him,” begged one admirer.

“This bath situation is just amazing. How do you not spend all day in there?” queried another fan.

“Who took the picture,” questioned a third inquiring mind, who added a thinking face emoji to her comment.

Loading...

“Bet his hair smells like smokey bacon,” pondered a fourth fan.

“I’m so jealous of your boyfriend,” remarked yet another admirer, who added a sad-faced emoji to the comment.

Sara seems to be happiest when she is outdoors, soaking up the fresh air. Last week, she posed in an NSFW photo in which she rocked a white satin playsuit endowed with a deep plunging front while standing in a massive rock archway. The natural wonder served to frame the blond beauty as she stared at the camera while showing off her ample side boob.

To stay updated on Sara Underwood, follow her Instagram account.