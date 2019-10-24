McKamey Manor’s Haunted House Will Give You $20,000 If You Don’t Use Your Safe Word

It's less of a haunted house attraction and more like 10 hours of live-action, torture-porn role-play.

A Tennessee haunted house attraction is offering $20,000 to anyone who can complete it. However, visitors to McKamey Manor will first have to sign a 40-page waiver before enduring 10 hours of what could legitimately be described as torture, Tampa’s WTVT reports.

Haunted House Attractions Have Come A Long Way

Haunted house attractions are all the rage these days. Not only does America eat up (no pun intended) Halloween, spending almost as much on decorations and candy as we do on Christmas presents, we seem to love a good scare. That explains why there are often lines down the block at some Halloween attractions, where people eagerly trade their money in exchange for walking through elaborately-decorated sets, while being scared by costumed characters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the attractions began as a somewhat-quaint way for local civic groups to raise money. These days, they’re a billion-dollar industry, and even theme parks are devoting space to them.

Some of these attractions push boundaries, to put it mildly. For example, in New Orleans, the House of Shock attraction (which closed permanently after the 2014 season) made use of Satanic imagery and other religious blasphemy, to the point that local ministers and even a politician or two complained, as The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported at the time.

And Then There’s McKamey Manor

McKamey Manor, with a location in Summertown, Tennessee, and another in Huntsville, Alabama, takes the idea of a haunted house attraction and turns it up to 11. Then it breaks the dial clean off, sets it on fire, and makes you breathe the toxic fumes.

Thought I wanted to try #mckameymanor until I watched the videos. Nope, that’s literally just a mix between Outlast and Outlast 2. Not happening. pic.twitter.com/dgZCUpOjGz — M. Blankenship (@MillennialLone) October 24, 2019

Loading...

Think of McKamey Manor as less of a haunted house and more like 10-plus hours of live-action, torture-porn role-play. Because you will be tortured. You’ll have a bag placed over your head, you’ll be restrained, you’ll be roughed up, have your head shaved, and you may even have a fingernail pulled or have a bone broken, according to The New York Post. None of this is to make light of people who have actually endured real torture, but this is as close as a tourist is going to get to it.

So gruesome is the McKamey Manor experience that participants must sign a 40-page waiver and use a “safe word” that they can utter if they’ve had too much.

And have too much they will; so confident are the attraction’s managers that they’re giving $20,000 to anyone who can complete it. So far, say the attraction’s owners, no one has.

In fact, some users have had such a difficult experience that they’ve called the police, alleging that crimes were committed against them. Owner Russ McKamey, however, says that he films every minute of every visitor’s experience, so he can prove to the cops that everything is aboveboard.