Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Toned Midsection In Skintight Workout Gear

The beauty sizzled in her sports bra and leggings.

On Thursday, bikini queen Devin Brugman showed fans exactly how she manages to look so good in her skimpy swimwear.

The stunner shared a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram for her 1.3 million followers to enjoy. The co-creator of A Bikini A Day and Monday Swimwear posed in her living room, wearing skintight workout gear, that left little to the imagination. The stunner flaunted her flawless figure in a plunging black sports bra and matching bike shorts. Her enviable cleavage, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing ensemble. She paired the sporty look with delicate gold necklaces and Nike tennis shoes.

The beauty slicked back her long locks in a flirty ponytail. She wore minimal makeup, including subtle eyeshadow, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick, that enhanced her natural beauty. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

The stunner stood in front of her computer, that was position on a chair. She held two-pound hand weights as she followed along to a P.volve workout video. Devin also had on light ankle weights to increase resistance.

In the caption, Devin noted that the workout was quite a bit harder than it appeared. She also offered 15% off of P.volve’s equipment with a discount code.

Fans seemed to be floored by the tantalizing post, as it has quickly racked up more than 7,000 likes. Devin’s dedicated followers were also quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Looking fit, healthy and beautiful as always Devin,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re gorgeous,” added another.

On top of working out, Devin takes additional steps to staying looking absolutely radiant. In May, the stunner spoke to Harper Bazaar about her intensive skincare regimen. She stated that she uses Fresh’s Soy Cleanser and Glossier’s toning solution as makeup removers.

To combat acne, she swears by SkinCeuticals’s Blemish and Age Defense Serum, although she does make sure to use it sparingly.

“It kinda dries out my skin if I use too much, so I’ll just use a couple of drops,” explained the stunner.

Loading...

Her other skincare go-tos include Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence and Caudalie’s Grape Water Spray.

She also is a big fan of Missha’s Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream.

“Okay, this part is really weird, but it’s snail mucin. It’s like the celery juice of skincare, everyone is obsessed with it right now. Basically, it’s like the fountain of youth,” explained the stunner.

To see more of Devin, be sure to check out her Instagram account.