Kaia Gerber Squats In Skintight Yoga Pants & T-Back Sports Bra On NYC Streets

Kaia Gerber appears to be in workout mode. The model and daughter to Cindy Crawford has made The Daily Mail’s headlines today for getting active on the streets of New York City, but Kaia working out on the Big Apple’s sidewalks is nothing new. It’s only been a few days since the 18-year-old rocked a tight sports ensemble to sweat it out by a Dogpound gym. Kaia appears to have engaged in a new workout since, with photos showing the teenager putting herself through her paces.

Photos obtained by the British newspaper showed Kaia in several sets of images, although fans of the model’s killer physique likely honed in on those showcasing the star’s sporty workout gear. Kaia was seen rocking a stylish and skintight pair of yoga pants in olive-gray shades with fun sheer paneling, with the clingy finish affording a perfect view of the model’s long and slender legs — plus that peachy rear. Kaia had paired her lowers with a stark-white sports bra boasting a T-back finish — photos of the model from behind showed her strong and toned back, with Kaia seen raising her arms as she adjusted her hair.

It looks like this girl rocks her sportswear for its intended purpose. Gerber was seen working her legs with a resistance band, plus popping her booty a little as the camera took in images of the model engaging in squats. The first image showed Kaia with the band, although it also delivered the brunette’s beautiful smile.

Kaia seems to be fueling dating rumors. The model appeared to enjoy brunch with SNL star Pete Davidson yesterday, with images of the comedian leaving the model’s apartment with a duffel bag likely getting fans talking. Davidson is, of course, best known for having dated singing superstar Ariana Grande, although he has since made headlines for dating Kate Beckinsale as well as a short-lived romance with Margaret Qualley.

Kaia comes slender-framed, but it looks like the model has a balanced approach toward nutrition. Her penchant for snacks was mentioned in an interview with Byrdie, although the feature likewise offered Kaia a chance to talk about keeping fit.

“Staying in shape is definitely something I think about, but I don’t let it get in the way. I’m active, but I’m not just going to wake up and go to the gym and not eat pizza. If there’s pizza or if there’s ice cream, I’m going to eat it,” the model told the media outlet.