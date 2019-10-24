Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Assets In Lacy Bralette While Sipping A Drink

Kara Del Toro sizzled in her newest Instagram update as she shared a video clip of herself in lingerie. She wore a white, lacy bralette and matching bottoms as she posed in a large, walk-in shower.

The model was spotted sitting on a bench as she sat up and adjusted her left strap, which brought attention to her chest. She then held a black cup to her lips and took a small sip, all while giving pouty and flirty looks. Kara was then seen leaning back against the wall while looking at the camera.

The lacy bralette featured multiple white buttons down the front and appeared to be sheer or with a nude base. She completed her look with an eye-catching, sparkling headband that she wore with her hair down.

Behind her, you could see a shower head and a wooden bench. You can check the video out on her Instagram page, where it was watched over 52,000 times in the first 45 minutes since going live.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sultry update.

“Take a sip then pose, love it,” noted a follower.

“I can’t find the words to describe your beauty,” complimented an admirer.

“GOD MADE YOU SO PERFECT,” gushed a fan.

Others were lucky enough to get a response from the model.

“You listen to h3h3??” asked an Instagram user.

“I got so many dms about this! Yeah love @h3h3productions,” said Kara.

In addition, the Instagram sensation shared another update yesterday that showed her sipping a different drink. This time, she sat on the ground and leaned against a patio fence. She wore a cream satin slip dress and pulled her hair back in a bun. The dress featured thin straps and lacy accents.

The first photo of the set showed her holding a large, white mug to her lips, while the captions revealed that it was coffee. Kara’s left strap fell down her arm, and she looked into the distance to her left.

The second photo showed her sitting up, while bending her knees. She placed her right hand on her head and looked over her left shoulder at the camera. She parted her lips for a sultry look and wore dark pink eye shadow that popped against her soft-toned ensemble.

This photo has been liked over 24,000 times.

Fans can hope for more updates from the model in the coming days. In the meantime, you can also check out her earlier post where she rocked a white lace bustier.