‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Blast From The Past Could Be Returning To Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that fans may be getting back a former fan favorite character. Rumors are flying that Philip Kiriakis could be heading home to Salem to shake things up as the show begins to move in a brand new direction.

However, while many actors have played Philip in the past such as John-Paul Lavoisier and Kyle Brandt, it is the original spawn of Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Jay Kenneth Johnson, who is rumored to possibly be reprising the role. Soap Hub reports that the casting rumors first began after Koslow posted a snapshot of herself and Johnson on social media.

Lauren claimed that Jay was with her for an interview and that the pair were catching up. The most interesting thing about the photo is that Koslow quickly deleted it. However, savvy fans got a screenshot of the picture and tweeted it out, sparking speculation that Philip would be returning to the soap in the near future.

Of course, fans have a lot theories as to why and how Philip would be back in town, one of which is that he may possibly be the father of Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby boy, David.

Jordan has been quiet about the baby’s father and has not wanted to spill the identity of the man she shares her son with. Could that be because he’s from Salem, and she doesn’t want the Kiriakis clan on her back?

Jay Kenneth Johnson previously played the role of Philip from 1999-2002 when he was one of popular teens along with Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook) and Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) at Salem High. He later became more likable when he fell hard for loner Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Johnson came back to reprise the role in 2007, this time sticking around for about five years before leaving again in 2011. Of course, nothing has been confirmed and Philip’s return is just one of many rumors surrounding DOOL.

Fans are always hoping that former characters will return, and it’s always a possibility as the soap’s landscape often changes and adapts, even bringing characters back from the dead after they’ve been killed off and have been gone for years.

Meanwhile, fans can keep an eye out for any clues that Jay Kenneth Johnson may be returning as Philip Kiriakis by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs every weekday afternoon on NBC.