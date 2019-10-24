Adele Flaunts Slim New Figure In Black Dress: ‘She Has Been Loving Her New Workout Regime’

It’s an old cliché that the heartbreak diet is one of the most effective, but it seems to be the case for music superstar Adele. The crooner finalized the divorce with husband of three years, Simon Konecki, just last month, and was seen flaunting a slimmed down figure yesterday.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the first announcement of the split came in April.

“They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart. She became a bigger and bigger star… as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart,” one source said of their separation.

Despite, or perhaps in light of, the breakup, Adele had been consistently attending Reformer Pilates class, which The Daily Mail claimed had given the singing superstar a “new lease of life.” It has been reported that she has lost more than 14 pounds, and often attended classes with friend Ayda Field, wife of fellow singer Robbie Williams.

It looks like the hard work has definitely paid off, as the blonde beauty looked absolutely stunning while attending Drake’s 33rd birthday party. The festivities were held at Goya studios in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer wore a black floor length gown, a style that she has often favored before. However, this time, a large black leather belt cinched around the waist, showing off her trimmer torso. It was also off the shoulder, and displayed Adele’s collarbone and toned upper arms.

Adele completed the look with a pair of black strappy high-heeled sandals. Her hair was styled into a chic voluminous ponytail. Her makeup was applied in her trademark way, including heavy liquid eyeliner that gave the “Hello” crooner retro vibes. She also favored a light pink lip and trendy oversize statement earrings.

Adele has always been beautiful – but wow, loving this velvet dress and eye makeup. Girl is feeling confident you can tell ???? pic.twitter.com/IITt4Qwcqs — Sarah Packer (@Sarah_EmilyP) October 24, 2019

Friends are reportedly delighted that Adele seems to be doing so well after the break-up.

“It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life,” said one friend of the singer.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.”

The insider also claimed that Adele’s new dedication to health was part of her overall focus on wellness.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.”

Since the divorce, Adele been linked with British artist Skepta, though neither has yet confirmed their relationship. Either way, fans are no doubt overjoyed to see that their favorite singer appears to be thriving.