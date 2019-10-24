‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Exposes Cleavage In Sexy Nurse Outfit: ‘Why Am I Dressed Like This?’

Maitland Ward has delivered a sexy new Instagram update. The former Boy Meets World star has been making headlines for entering the adult entertainment industry, with the 42-year-old’s social media definitely appearing to reflect her new career. Maitland has lifted up her shirt on Instagram, although today has seen the redhead showcase her cleavage in a slightly more conventional way.

Maitland’s photo today was a selfie. The star was seen in what appeared to be a storeroom, with shelves in the background showing rolled-up fabrics in various colors, plus t-shirts. Eyes were likely on Ward herself, though. The star was taking up the foreground wearing a cheeky and knowing smile as she snapped herself in a sexy nurse outfit, with fans seeing Maitland rocking an unbuttoned white shirt, plus a white nurse’s hat. The shirt was definitely low-cut, with hints of Maitland’s black bra visible as she showed off her ample assets.

Maitland posed for her photo with her right arm holding her smartphone, and her left one was barely visible. The star appeared with her trademark red hair worn down in a layered bob under the hat, and she sported a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeliner, defined brows, plus rosy-red lips.

A caption from Maitland mentioned her Drive movie, although it did open with a question: Maitland was asking “why” she was outfitted in this way.

Maitland’s career shift has definitely proven a talking point: the star’s good girl image has been shed, although Maitland seems confident and happy in her choice. The star’s social media does showcase her sexy side, but it also plays into another of her loves – cosplay. As to Maitland entering the world of pornography, she’s spoken out, with words to In Touch Weekly suggesting that the star was aware that her fans might have a shock seeing her in an adult movie.

“I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before—really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo,” Ward said.

“It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me,” she added.