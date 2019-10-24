Carrie Underwood Predicts ‘A Lot Of Fringe’ & ‘A Lot Of Rhinestones’ Will Belong To CMAs’ Fashion Statements

Carrie Underwood is set to co-host the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) for the 12th time, but the upcoming awards show will be different for this superstar. That’s because she will not have Brad Paisley by her side while she rules over the festivities as she has done 11 times in the past.

Instead, the 36-year-old crooner will be assisted by two legends: Reba McIntyre and Dolly Parton. These members of country music royalty will guest co-host alongside Carrie.

Even though the 2019 CMAs will not bow until November 23, the perennial co-host of the countrified shindig is already feeling overwhelmed. And why not? After all, Carrie has a lot on her plate these days, including a very tight schedule for her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” which does not conclude until October 31.

Carrie’s vocal cords will no doubt be well and truly warmed up for her musical contribution to the show. As The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, the American Idol alum will be singing her anthem, “Drinking Alone,” during the awards ceremony — but that is among the least of her duties for the evening.

She will guide the three-hour proceedings airing on ABC with 64-year-old Reba and 73-year-old Dolly in this year’s themed CMAs that celebrate country’s legendary women. To do it up the right way, the three notable women will rock multiple sartorial statements throughout the evening.

Carrie has predicted that the fashion to be seen on her, Reba and Dolly will include “a lot of fringe [and] a lot of rhinestones,” according to People.

“With three co-hosts known for their glamorous stagewear, Underwood also foresees the possibility of multiple dress changes, multiplied by three. ‘I would imagine there’s gonna be a lot of chaos with the clothing backstage,’ she said.”

While Carrie and the other women slip into all kinds of provacative looks during the 2019 ceremony, the mother of two will likely be upping her style when the CMAs get to the part of the program in which the Entertainer of the Year is named. Since Carrie is a strong contender alongside four men — including Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban — she will no doubt be the prettiest nominee, with her wardrobe showing off all her amazing assets as she waits for her name to (hopefully) be called.

Carrie is also in line to win album of the year and female artist of the year as she has also been nominated for those categories, too. Along with the nod is yet two more opportunities for the singer-songwriter to show off her sartorial prowess.

The Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) will take place on November 13 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The festivities will air on ABC.