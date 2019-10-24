UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Toned Abs & Incredible Curves In Tiny Crop Top

The athlete sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste knows how to get temperatures rising. On Wednesday, the stunner uploaded a provocative photo for her 3.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap, taken by photographer Taylor King, showed Arianny standing outside at night, in front of what appears to be a garage. The brunette bombshell turned her face away from the camera and posed with her hands resting on her head. She softened her expression and opened her mouth slightly.

The stunner flaunted her flawless figure in a revealing ensemble. Her toned abs and underboob were exposed in a gray crop top from the clothing company Revolve’s retailer, Superdown. Arianny also wore a pair of skintight embellished black pants and an unzipped, black vinyl puffer jacket. The stunner accessorized the sexy look with hoop earring and a Chanel quilted leather shoulder bag.

Arianny styled her hair in a sleek middle-part ponytail. She opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eyeshadow, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss, that allowed her natural beauty to shine. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 19,000 likes. Arianny’s many admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Looking fabulous Arianny, so cute, so gorgeous, very beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“You’re forever incomparably beautiful @ariannycelste.. Queen.. #mywomancrushforever,” wrote one commenter.

“Ariana you’re going to catch my phone on fire being so hot,” quipped another.

“Wow how beautiful and charming you are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a rose emoji to the comment.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Arianny isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing of her amazing assets on social media. Specifically, she has a habit of sharing sexy snaps on her Instagram account. Last week, the beauty posted a bikini picture that left little to the imagination. Her toned midsection, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs were on full display in the pink, knit two-piece. Fans expressed their admiration by leaving fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Arianny seems be well aware of the effect that she has on people. In an interview with Maxim magazine, the incredible athlete revealed that she has received quite a few marriage proposals from UFC fans.

“I’ve gotten proposals! It’s cute, but I have to decline,” said the stunner.

To see more of Arianny, be sure to check out her Instagram account.