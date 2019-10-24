Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Sizzles In Skimpy Swimsuit For Hot New Video: ‘Mermaid Mode’

Sara Orrego is bringing in the heat to her Instagram page this week. On Thursday, October 24, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling clip in which she flaunts her taut figure in a skimpy swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

Throughout the video, Orrego is seen striking different poses as she rocks a black one-piece bathing suit that boasts a delicate floral print in pink and white. The suit consists of essentially a bottom piece and two straps that act like suspenders that go over her shoulders. This suit in itself doesn’t cover her torso at all. So Orrego wore a separate bikini underneath that consists of a bandeau straight-cut top featuring a cheetah print. Her bikini top, while reaching high on her chest, cut short below, showing off quite a bit of underboob. The suit also has high-cut sides that leave her strong legs fully on display.

According to the caption and tags included with the post, the video was shot for Bang Energy, a brand that often uses Instagram models and influencers to promote its energy drinks. In the clip, Orrego is seen in different locations as she strikes different poses. She frequently stops to reach for her energy drink in between shots.

As the geotag she paired with her video suggests, Orrego shot the footage in Punta Mita, a fishing village and luxury resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Toward the end of the video, Orrego jumps in a swimming pool that has clear walls, which allows the viewer to see the model swimming around.

Since going live, the video — which Orrego shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 44,500 views within the first hour of being published, at the time of this writing. Within that short amount of time, the post garnered upwards of 18,000 likes and upwards of 220 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her followers.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Orrego while showering her with compliments. Most of the comments on her posts tend to be in her native Spanish, though several are in English as well, showing that she has fans in a variety of places.

“What a beautiful hottie,” one user wrote in English, trailing the words with a black heart emoji.

“Perfection,” said another of her English-speaking fans, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hooot,” a third one raved.