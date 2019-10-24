‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michelle Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skintight Hot-Pink Mini Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele may have said goodbye to reality TV but she hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight.

The former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star with 7.6 million followers on Instagram has become known for driving them wild with photos that show off her bombshell curves and her post on Thursday was no different.

In the snap, Draya is rocking a skintight hot-pink mini dress with a cold-shoulder neckline. As the caption indicates, the garment is from her new collaboration with Superdown. According to the brand’s website, the design is called the “Icing On The Cake” dress and retails for $82. The reason why it looks sparkly in Draya’s Instagram post is that the fabric is covered in sequins.

It looks like the design is a hit with her fans since they raved over it in the comments section of her post.

“This is soooo cute babe,” one fan wrote.

“I want this dress!!!!” another added.

“Such a doll! Congratulations Queen,” a third follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth gushed.

And this pink dress isn’t the only design from her collection that fans have complimented. As The Inquistr reported, she got similar comments when she posted a photo of herself wearing a faux leather bustier from the line in a recent Instagram post. It retails for $52 on the Superdown website.

Draya chatted about the collaboration during an interview with BET.com.During the chat, she shared that this won’t be her only product release with them, as she’ll be doing monthly drops for the next five months.

“As far as the design process, I mean, I wanted to make stuff that I felt really, really comfortable in, but also still felt really sexy,” she said.

She also stressed that she was very hands-on when it came to evaluating each outfit that was included in the collab.

“I wanted things that looked like they were expensive but actually aren’t going to be expensive. And I tried every piece on myself. I videoed every piece,” she added. “I photographed and actually printed out every picture of every piece just because I wanted to see every single angle of the pieces before I added them to my collection.”

This is hardly Draya’s first foray into fashion. As Refinery29 reports, she started her luxury swimwear line Mint Swim in 2011 with 12,000 she had saved up while she was still on Basketball Wives. She also runs an urban/activewear brand called Fine A** Girls.

To keep up with more of Draya’s fashion-related content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.