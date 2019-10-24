‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skintight Hot-Pink Mini Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele may have said goodbye to reality TV, but she hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight.

The former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star is known for driving her 7.6 million Instagram followers wild with photos that show off her bombshell curves, and her post Thursday was no different.

In the snap, Draya is rocking a skintight hot-pink mini dress with a cold-shoulder neckline. As the caption indicates, the garment is from her new collaboration with retailer Superdown. According to the brand’s website, the dress is called “Icing On The Cake” and retails for $82. The sequins give the dress its sparkly look.

It looks like the design is a hit with her fans; rave reviews flooded the comments section of her post.

“This is soooo cute babe,” one fan wrote.

“I want this dress!!!!” another added.

“Such a doll! Congratulations Queen,” a third follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth gushed.

And this pink dress isn’t the only design from Draya’s collection that’s won praise from her loyal fanbase. As The Inquistr reported, she received similar comments from a photo of herself wearing a faux leather bustier from the line in a recent Instagram post. It retails for $52 on Superdown’s website.

Draya chatted about the collaboration during an interview with BET.com. During the segment, she shared that this won’t be her only product release with Superdown. She’ll be doing monthly drops for the next five months.

“As far as the design process, I mean, I wanted to make stuff that I felt really, really comfortable in, but also still felt really sexy,” she said.

She also stressed that she was very hands-on when it came to evaluating each outfit that was included in the collab.

“I wanted things that looked like they were expensive but actually aren’t going to be expensive. And I tried every piece on myself. I videoed every piece,” she added. “I photographed and actually printed out every picture of every piece just because I wanted to see every single angle of the pieces before I added them to my collection.”

Knowing the collection inside and out likely helps her to model the clothing as well as she does.

This is far from Draya’s first foray into fashion. As Refinery29 reports, she started her luxury swimwear line Mint Swim in 2011 with $12,000 she had saved up during Basketball Wives. She also runs an urban/activewear brand called Fine A** Girls.

To keep up with more of Draya’s fashion-related content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.