Jen Selter Sizzles As She Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In A New Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter is raising heart rates with her new Instagram post. The American bombshell shared a new video clip featuring her wearing a tiny bikini and showcasing her incredible physique while standing on a beach. Unsurprisingly, this one is generating a lot of heat.

Selter posted this new video on her Instagram page on Thursday morning and it was an immediate hit. In the caption, Jen wrote about how it takes time to see hard work pay off when working to improve one’s fitness.

Those who follow Jen on social media know that she has worked very hard for the figure she now flaunts, and she seemingly wanted to encourage others to be patient and stay motivated during their own fitness journeys. To go along with this sentiment, Selter showed off her killer body while wearing a tiny silver bikini.

Jen kept her look simple in this video, wearing just oversized sunglasses and the flattering two-piece. Selter stood barefoot in the sand on the beach alongside the ocean, and her dark tresses were parted in the middle and hanging in loose waves down her back.

Of course, Selter made sure she gave fans plenty of glimpses of her infamously pert booty in this short video clip. Jen’s bikini top revealed a fair amount of cleavage and her rock-hard abs were also on full display.

Nearly 13 million people follow Selter’s adventures on her Instagram page, and they went wild over this sexy clip. In just the first 20 minutes after Jen initially shared the sultry video, it had been viewed more than 25,000 times.

The video also quickly amassed dozens of comments and thousands of likes as well.

“Those abs tho are serious,” exclaimed one impressed follower of Jen’s.

Loading...

“Best body ever. Best body in the business. Second to none,” noted another of Selter’s fans.

“Babe is killing it,” shared someone else who couldn’t resist adding in a handful of emoji with the note.

Jen has been traveling a lot over the past few months, teasing fans with gorgeous photos and videos from locations all over the world. Selter’s bikini body is always on-point, and her millions of followers can never get enough of her chiseled abs and jaw-dropping derriere.

This new video of Jen Selter’s was filmed in Manhattan Beach, California, according to the geotag she added to the post. The fitness bombshell has shared several photos and videos over the past few days showing her in California, but chances are she’ll be on the go and flaunting her bikini figure from somewhere else sooner rather than later.