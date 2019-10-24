Serena Williams’s Husband And Ivanka Trump Just Got Together For A Meeting, And Here’s Why

When people think of the orbit of Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, they tend to think of famous faces like Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour, and Beyoncé. However, earlier this week, Ohanian met up with an unlikely new celebrity: first daughter Ivanka Trump.

According to Bloomberg, the two power figures met up when the Reddit co-founder was in Washington D.C. The purpose was to discuss ways to promote paid family leave. The United States currently trails many countries, particularly those in Europe, when it comes to benefits to new mothers and fathers.

The topic is a source of passion for both the Ohanian-Williams brood as well as Ivanka. Ohanian and Williams have both discussed the harrowing ordeal that followed the birth of their daughter, Olympia.

Williams said that though she had a smooth pregnancy, there were serious complications after giving birth, which included pulmonary embolism, her c-section stitches opening due to coughing caused by the pulmonary embolism, and finally a hematoma.

“I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia,” Williams wrote in a poignant article in CNN.

“[After birth], I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed.”

Ohanian was speaking to Ivanka in order to campaign for federal legislation that would offer more paid leave to mothers and fathers after the birth of a child.

It is a topic that Ivanka is very sympathetic to, as she has often discussed the challenges of being a working mother.

She has even defended Williams before when it came to maternity leave. The tennis ace lost her seed standing after the birth of Olympia, meaning that she was dealt harder matches in the lead-up to tournaments. At the time, Ivanka tweeted her outrage at the fact that Serena was being “penalized” for being a mother.

This is ridiculous. @SerenaWilliams is a formidable athlete (best ever!) and loving new mother. No person should ever be penalized professionally for having a child! The #WTA should change this rule immediately. #FrenchOpen.https://t.co/W5jQ5aEUXm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 24, 2018

After the meeting, Ivanka released a statement, suggesting that the talk had been productive.

“I applaud Mr. Ohanian’s advocacy for Paid Family Leave, for both mothers and fathers, an issue that has been of utmost importance to me and this administration,” the first daughter said in a statement.

“Working families across the Country need Paid Family Leave and we’ve developed strong bipartisan support and momentum in Congress on this issue over the past three years.”

