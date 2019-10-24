Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Gets ‘Wild’ On The Beach In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Natalie Roser is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Thursday, October 24, the Australian bombshell turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a sizzling new bikini snap that was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. The photo was from a recent campaign the babe did with the Australia-based swimsuit line Ark Swimwear, and judging by the reaction from her fans, she certainly seemed to do the brand justice from her homeland well.

The camera caught Natalie getting “wild” on the beach in a minuscule bikini — a look that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. The tiny two-piece boasted a bold and trendy leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn some heads, but that wasn’t the only thing fans noticed about the model’s latest eye-popping display.

Natalie’s look was one that left very little to the imagination and flaunted her killer curves in all the right ways. The itty-bitty swimwear included a sexy, sports bra-style top that clung tight to the babe’s voluptuous assets. Despite posing with her arms in front of her chest, it still offered a glimpse at an ample amount of cleavage. The piece just barely covered her bosom, flashing a hint of underboob while giving way to a complete look at her chiseled abs and flat midsection for a view that proved impossible to ignore.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally risque as her top, if not more. The daringly high-cut number did nothing to cover up Natalie’s sculpted thighs and toned legs, much to the delight of her fans. Its dangerously cheeky cut upped the ante of her look even more, leaving her booty exposed almost in its entirety for her audience to admire.

Natalie’s long, blond hair was worn in a messy, voluminous style that certainly fell in line with the “wild” theme of her look. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a light pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of eyeliner and mascara that made her blue eyes and striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the stunner’s Instagram followers began showering her latest skin-baring post with love. As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 3,000 likes within less than one hour of going live to the platform — and that number is getting bigger by the minute. Dozens took the admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Natalie was “so beautiful.”

Loading...

“Like an angel coming down from heaven,” commented a third.

Natalie has proved time and time again that she has no problem flaunting her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Another recent addition saw her doing just that by going completely topless underneath an open leather jacket, flashing her bare chest for a display that made her fans absolutely wild.