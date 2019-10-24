Kelly Clarkson Showcases Cinched Waist In Flowing Dress While Singing Classic Whitney Houston Tune

Kelly Clarkson‘s fans were thrilled to see her covering Whitney Houston’s classic hit, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” during her most recent version of “Kellyoke” on her talk show this week. The Voice coach stunned in a gorgeous dress that showcased the singer’s slim waist as she bopped around to the fan favorite song.

In the video from the performance, Kelly is seen rocking a stunning brown, black, and white flowing dress with long sleeves and a billowing skirt. While most of the elements of the gown are on the baggy side — unlike the short gown she recently wore on the show — Clarkson’s ensemble cinched in the middle to show off her waist, and recent weight loss.

Kelly accessorized her look with a gold chain around her neck, dangling gold earrings, and black shoes while she danced around with her audience members, even letting one of them sing into the mic for the performance.

Clarkson’s blond, medium length hair was parted down the middle and worn in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. Her makeup was perfect like always as she opted for a fall pallet of colors, including a dark smokey eye and a berry color on her lips, which she paired with pink blush on her cheeks and long, thick lashes.

???? OHHH I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY ???? No better way to start a Thursday than Whitney #Kellyoke! Find out where to watch: https://t.co/qhpTdL64hV pic.twitter.com/GROyUMoXNm — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 24, 2019

Kelly’s opening performances on her talk show have become one of the best parts of her talk show. The singer has already covered hits by artists such as Reba McEntire, Britney Spears, Joan Jett, Prince, Madonna, Cher, Annie Lennox, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, and many others.

Of course, Kelly’s gorgeous outfits have been showing off her slimmer figure as she’s admitted that she’s dropped a significant amount of weight recently.

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” Kelly stated, per Country Living.

“I read The Plant Paradox by Dr. Gundry. He gives you yes & no lists 2 go by & tells why you should avoid things & basically it all comes down to lectins & inflammation.” Kelly revealed of her recent slim down.

Of course, rumors have been flying about the weight loss, and Clarkson was forced to speak out on the speculation that she had been using some “weird” diet pills, claiming that she has simply changed the way she eats in order to get healthier.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Kelly Clarkson’s gorgeous fashion and figure can follow the former American Idol winner on social media, where she’s very active.